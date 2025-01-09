Gold prices up by Rs1,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs 278,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 277,000 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,114 to Rs.238,597 from Rs 237,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs.218,714 from Rs 217,693. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and Rs. Rs.2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,665 from $2,652, the Association reported.