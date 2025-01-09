Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 12 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.60 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.72. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.33 to close at Rs 286.68 against the last day’s closing of Rs288.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs6.09 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs341.42 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs347.51. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.85 and Rs74.22, respectively.