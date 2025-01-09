Albert Popov ends Bulgaria’s 45-year world cup wait

Albert Popov has achieved a historic milestone in Bulgarian alpine skiing, securing his first World Cup victory in the night slalom at the Italian resort of Madonna di Campiglio. His triumph comes exactly 45 years to the day since Petar Popangelov claimed Bulgaria’s first World Cup slalom victory in Lenggries, Germany, on January 8.

Starting the event in eighth position after the first run, Popov delivered a stellar second descent, clocking a combined time of 1:45.22 minutes. His remarkable performance edged out Swiss skier Loïc Meillard by 0.44 seconds. Meillard, who had finished the first run in second place, could not match Popov’s brilliance. Croatia’s Samuel Kolega rounded out the podium, finishing just 0.46 seconds behind the winner. This marks Kolega’s second slalom podium of the season.

The race saw unexpected drama as Atle Lie McGrath of Norway, who had led the field after the first run with a significant margin of over a second, missed a gate and was disqualified. Frenchman Steven Amiez and Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen completed the top five finishers. The competition also witnessed the elimination of France’s Clément Noël, ranked third overall in the slalom standings, during the first run.

Popov, visibly overjoyed, expressed his gratitude and elation after the victory. In his post-race interview, he dedicated the success to his family, team, sponsors, and everyone who had supported him throughout his career. “I am extremely pleased, proud, and happy. Together, we managed to reach the highest peak,” he said. Reflecting on his strategy, Popov explained that he gave it his all in the second run, taking calculated risks without making any critical errors.

This victory adds to Popov’s previous World Cup success, where he secured his first podium in March 2023, finishing third in Palisades Tahoe, USA. The triumph in Madonna di Campiglio has propelled him to seventh place in the overall slalom standings with 153 points. Loïc Meillard now leads the rankings with 325 points, followed by Kristoffersen with 315 and Noël with 240.

The Bulgarian skier emphasized his love for competing in Madonna di Campiglio and shared that he had long awaited this moment. “I didn’t even realize at first that I was the winner. It was only later that it truly sank in,” Popov remarked. The victory signifies a landmark achievement in his career and a proud moment for Bulgarian alpine skiing.