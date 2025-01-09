Mrunal mistakes Hania’s fan account for real one!

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur had a lighthearted social media slip-up when she mistakenly responded to a fan account, thinking it was Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

A verified fan account of Hania recently praised Mrunal on X, calling her the “best actor of this generation” and the most versatile actress in India. Mistaking it for an authentic post from Hania herself, Mrunal responded with gratitude, saying, “Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear.”

It didn’t take long for netizens to point out the error. Comments poured in, with users playfully suggesting she should hire a more attentive PR team. One user quipped, “Real ID nahi hai (It’s not the real ID),” while another joked, “Time to fire your PR!”

Taking the situation in stride, Mrunal responded to a fan offering to help improve her social media presence, saying with humor, “Hahahaha, so sweet. I’m my team!”

On the professional front, Mrunal is gearing up for her next film ‘Dacoit’ alongside Adivi Sesh, an action-packed drama set to release later this year.