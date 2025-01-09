Sherry calls for robust action on Rawal Dam crisis, COP29 outcomes

Senator Sherry Rehman, chairing meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, on Thursday addressed Pakistan’s role at COP29, global climate finance challenges, and the pressing environmental crisis surrounding Rawal Dam.

The meeting reflected the committee’s dedication to ensuring accountability and achieving tangible progress in climate action at both international and national levels.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concerns over global outcomes at COP29, which did not focus on substantial outcomes for any developing country.

She expressed surprise the first time exclusion of parliamentary committees from the conference, calling it an “egregious lapse.”

She stated, “COP29 negotiations are crucial for global climate governance, yet despite our large stake in creating this Fund there was no traction on Loss and Damage mechanisms or any significant outcomes for all such vulnerable countries .”

Members criticized the lack of clarity on key agenda items and work outcomes with other large blocs, which contrasted sharply with Pakistan’s strong performance at COP27 when the country played a pivotal role in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund.

Senator Sherry Rehman remarked, “Pakistan’s traction within the G77 bloc should not be diminished. This must be restored. ”

She called for a comprehensive report on COP29 outcomes, including financial commitments and Pakistan’s share of the $300 billion pledged globally for climate finance.

She emphasized that the $300 billion is “a drop in the ocean” compared to the $1.3 trillion identified by the UN as necessary to address global climate finance gaps.

The committee also raised concerns about the lack of information regarding the delegation’s composition and purpose.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed inquired about the number of Ministry of Climate Change officials who participated, while Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the accreditation of hundreds of individuals without clear roles or outcomes.

The MoCC&EC Secretary provided updates on the Carbon Market Policy, stating that guidelines have been approved and work is ongoing on related rules.

Negotiations under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement have concluded, enabling developed countries to purchase carbon credits to fund mitigation projects in developing nations.

Senator Sherry Rehman underscored the potential of carbon credits for Pakistan’s climate resilience, stating, “Carbon credits are financial lifelines for countries like ours, which contribute minimally to emissions but suffer disproportionately from their effects.”

She cited the Delta Blue Project in Sindh as a successful example of carbon sequestration and called for the establishment of a national registry to manage Pakistan’s carbon credits and ensure transparency.

She also emphasized the need to align such initiatives with sustainable development goals and international standards.

In response to the deteriorating condition of Rawal Dam, a sub committee was formed to conduct detailed deliberations on illegal construction and pollution in the area.

The committee noted that drains discharging untreated sewage into Rawal Dam are a major source of pollution.

Senator Rehman noted that Rawal Dam is a pivotal water source for Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Its neglect is unacceptable and poses severe risks to public health.

She emphasized that relevant departments must be held accountable, and no NOC would be granted for activities near the dam until it is cleaned and maintained to acceptable standards.

Of the 39 treatment plants around the dam, only two are operational, while the rest are in extremely poor condition. Testing revealed that 26 million gallons per day (MGD) from Rawal Dam are being used by the Punjab Government, underscoring the urgent need for collaboration between the Punjab Government and CDA, she added.

Senators Naseema Ehsan and Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar expressed strong displeasure over the CDA Chairman’s initial absence and evasive responses regarding pollution in Rawal Dam.

Both Senators walked out in protest, prompting Senator Rehman to adjourn the meeting temporarily in solidarity. The CDA Chairman later apologized and was granted a second chance to present a comprehensive response at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Naseema Ehsan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Shahzaib Durrani, Taj Haider, and senior officials from MoCC&EC, CDA, EPA, and other concerned departments.