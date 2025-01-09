JUI-F for law to register madrassas in provinces

After the promulgation of the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, by the president last month, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has prepared a draft bill for the registration of madrassas in the provinces.

The religio-political party stepped up efforts for legislation to register Islamic schools in the provinces after the federal government notified the madrassas’ registration bill last month, following its passage in both houses of parliament.

The proposed act shall be called the Societies Registration Amendment Act, 2025, to pave the way for the registration of unregistered seminaries within six months in the provinces; however, those madrassas already registered with the Centre would not be required to apply for registration again.

The draft law stated that unregistered Islamic schools would register themselves with the directorate under the Ministry of Education, while seminaries with more than one campus would require a single registration.

Under the law proposed by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party, seminaries would submit their audit reports and copies to the registrar.

It also sought restrictions on literature containing content that promotes militancy, sectarianism, and religious hatred in madrassas. Subsequently, each seminary would integrate new subjects into its curriculum in phases.

This development came after the JUI-F chief telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier this month, seeking the latter’s role in resolving the issue of seminaries’ registration in the provinces.

Fazl had apprised the premier that legislation in provincial assemblies was also needed to create a law for the registration of religious seminaries. In response, Shehbaz promised that he would talk to the chief ministers on the matter.

The cleric wanted the provincial governments to follow the pattern of the federal government, which has now become law through a gazette notification.

The president had also issued an ordinance concerning amendments to the Societies Registration Act, 2024, approved by the federal cabinet after the government and the JUI-F resolved their differences.

The madrassa bill had become a bone of contention between the JUI-F and the government after President Zardari returned it, citing legal objections.

Its enactment was part of an agreement between the government and the religio-political party for supporting the 26th Amendment, Fazl had said previously. The legislation amended the existing procedure for the registration of madrassas with the education ministry.