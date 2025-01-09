Punjab Police continue intensified crackdown on power pilferers

In the incident of firing on a car in the context of long-standing rivalry on Sargodha-Khushab Road, resulting in the death of 03 persons and injury to 06 others, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken notice and sought a report from RPO Sargodha. IG Punjab has directed the DPO Sargodha to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the firing and to use all available resources for their arrest. Immediately after the incident, DPO Sargodha, SP Investigation, senior police officers and forensic teams reached the scene and collected the evidence. On this occasion, the DPO said that teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused, and they will be apprehended very soon.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police’s crackdown on electricity thieves continues this year as well. According to the details, spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that so far this year, 345 accused involved in electricity theft have been arrested across the province, including Lahore and 2500 cases have been registered. In addition, over 1400 electricity thieves have been fined and sentenced. The spokesperson further shared that in the provincial capital, Lahore, 235 electricity thieves have been arrested and 667 cases have been registered. Similarly, in 2024, more than 76,000 electricity thieves were arrested, and 119,000 cases were registered.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that operations against electricity theft cases should continue without discrimination. He emphasized that uninterrupted action should be taken against the accused who cause damage to the national exchequer. He further said that police teams should provide full support to electricity companies in the crackdown against electricity theft.

Separately, under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police is ensuring continuous efforts for the health welfare of police personnel injured in the line of duty. The Compensation Award Committee has approved an additional 1.5 million rupees for the medical expenses of such dutiful personnel. According to the details, spokesperson for Punjab Police shared that 500,000 rupees were granted for the treatment of injured Constable Iftikhar Ahmad from Vehari, while 300,000 rupees were approved for the medical expenses of retired injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Sheikhupura. Similarly, 250,000 rupees were provided for the treatment of injured Constable Shahbaz from Lahore. Spokesperson further mentioned that 250,000 rupees were granted for the medical expenses of injured Constable Ali Hamza from Lahore, and 250,000 rupees were also provided to injured Constable Imtiaz Ali for his treatment.

Under the leadership of Additional IG Welfare & Finance, Imran Irshad, the committee reviewed the cases and documents received from across the province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed that efforts to ensure the best health welfare for police employees injured in the line of duty continue.