Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison bag BAFTA Rising Star nomination

Marisa Abela, who portrayed late singer Amy Winehouse in the biopic ‘Back to Black’ and ‘Anora’ star Mikey Madison, are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at next month’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards.

Marisa Abela is nominated alongside fellow ‘Industry’ actors David Jonsson, most recently seen in sci-fi horror ‘Alien: Romulus’ and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Rizwan’s credits include the film ‘In Camera’ about an aspiring actor facing constant audition rejections and the Netflix series ‘Kaos’, a modern reimagining of Greek mythology.

British television drama ‘Industry’ follows a group of graduates competing for jobs at a top investment bank.

Jharrel Jerome, known for the Oscar-winning film ‘Moonlight’, the animated superhero movie ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ and most recently biographical sports drama ‘Unstoppable’, completes the list made public on Tuesday.

In ‘Anora’, winner of the top prize at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Mikey Madison plays a young exotic dancer who becomes involved with a Russian oligarch’s son. Her performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film at last Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award, which is voted for by the public, include ‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey, ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ actress Lashana Lynch and Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya. Scottish actor James McAvoy was the first recipient in 2006.

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 16 in London. BAFTA will announce the full list of the 2025 awards nominees next week.