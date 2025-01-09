Rakhi Sawant greets 2025 with Umrah, footage goes viral

Bollywood celebrity Rakhi Sawant, who makes it to headlines due to controversies, has started 2025 with a healing journey by performing Umrah for the second time.

Although she has not yet shared updates on her social media handle fans have been sharing videos of her pilgrimage.

In one clip, Rakhi, dressed in an abaya, expresses her joy at the beginning of 2025 with Umrah, saying: “The world is celebrating New Year, and we are here on a pilgrimage. I believe 2025 will be amazing because I started it with Umrah.” Another footage shows her praying for friends and those in need, describing the experience as heartwarming.

It merits mention that she performed her first Umrah in August 2023, accompanied by her Rakhi brother, Waahiid Ali Khan, and his wife, Shaista Ali Khan. This time, however, it appears that she has undertaken the pilgrimage alone. Her latest Umrah voyage has once again put her in the spotlight.