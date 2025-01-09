Internet goes into frenzy as Sanjay Dutt and Mehwish are spotted together

Fans are thrilled as Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt and top Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat were recently spotted together and their photo is now going viral on social media. The image, shared by Mehwish on her Instagram handle, has left fans from both sides of the border gushing. Seeing Bollywood and Pakistani stars share moments together is always a treat for their fans and this picture is no exception. The viral photo of Sanjay and Mehwish has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, with many speculating about a possible collaboration between the two stars. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the buzz around this Bollywood-Pakistani connection is certainly keeping fans on their toes. Mehwish Hayat, the daughter of renowned 1980s television actress Rukhsar Hayat, is one of Pakistan’s biggest stars today. With a massive fan following in both Pakistan and India, she has delivered hits like Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Dillagi, Miss Marvel and London Nahi Jaunga.