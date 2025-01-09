RUDA holds meeting on ecofriendly development agenda

The 21st board meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mr. shahid Ashraf Tartar at RUDA’s Headquarters. Chief Executive Officer Mr. Imran Amin presented the agenda points hovering around the concept of clean, green, sustainable and eco-friendly city.

RUDA’s master plan being an environmental city is weaved around everything climate positive and environment friendly. RUDA is the only upcoming city which has ingrained the benchmark of net zero carbon emission as per IPCC (inter-governmental panel on climate change) recommendations.

Mr. Imran amin appraised the participants that the most modern vectors of sustainability, conservation, livability, alternative energy, EV’s, green buildings, affordability and environment conducive architecture is already induced in the master plan of RUDA. Chaharbagh is a litmus with 30% green areas and pedestrian oriented development.

Controlling carbon and methane emissions from Mehmood Booti dump site is under way through a massive developmental initiative of a solar and conventional park at the site.

RUDA is pioneering progress and redefying the living matrix with a new concept of people friendly urbanism and development.

Chairman also appreciated the momentum and further highlighted that the upcoming city will not only be model to emulate with in the country rather with the concept of sustainable infra structure, EV networks, smart transportation, cycling waste management and regenerative initiatives will be an international model of excellence.

Later the board approved the vision 2025 in which development projects of 88 billion were approved, which includes 10 km road connecting chaharbagh to riverbank,

An iconic bridge connecting the river city with the ring road, right and left bank 20km road along the river, 14km long water body with a latest barrage (rubber dam). A new toll plaza at M2 and a host of others auxiliary works. It is pertinent to mention that soon the new city will be christened with a new name delineated befitting the aspirations of people friendly and environmentally conducive development.