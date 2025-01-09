Kh Asif, UK envoy stress need to bolster bilateral ties

Ms. Jane Marriott, British High Commissioner to Pakistan called on Minister for Defence, Defence Production and Aviation, Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his office in Islamabad. Khawaja Asif expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Britain as Pak-UK relationship draws its strength from shared objectives for global peace and security. Moreover, large number of Pakistani diaspora in UK acts as a living bridge between the two countries. Defence Minister expressed that continuous defence cooperation via established forums would result in tangible progress in the field of defence cooperation between two countries. Khawaja Asif and British High Commissioner Ms. Jane Marriott expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties.