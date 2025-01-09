Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Qatar Airways has dismissed reports claiming the closure of its offices in Pakistan, confirming that the airline is operating ‘as usual’. “Qatar Airways flights to and from Pakistan are operating as usual, and our offices remain open,” the airline said in a statement on social media platform X on Wednesday. “Recent published reports claiming that Qatar Airways has closed offices in Pakistan are incorrect,” it added. The clarification follows reports suggesting that the Qatari national carrier has shut down its offices across Pakistan as part of its cost-cutting measures. Days ago, Qatar Airways announced that it would resume flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights. It hailed a “significant step in reconnecting the region”, about a month after rebels toppled Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, capping more than a decade of civil war. Last year, Qatar Airways posted a 39% jump in annual net profit to a record 6.1 billion Qatari riyals ($1.67 billion). Revenue grew by 6% to 81 billion riyals in the year ended March 31, the government-owned airline said. It carried more than 40 million passengers and recorded a load factor of 83%.