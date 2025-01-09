Daily Times




Bilawal, UAE envoy discuss ways to solidify bilateral ties

APP

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday met with Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, at Zardari House, Islamabad. During the meeting, they discussed to promote bilateral relations and strengthen Pakistan-UAE ties. They agreed on the importance of solidifying Pakistan-UAE relations, focusing on mutual interests and cooperation. This meeting highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance diplomatic relations between the two nations. Bilawal Bhutto also held a meeting with the Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, in which they discussed the affairs pertaining to the Upper House the Parliament.

