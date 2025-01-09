Work on Karachi to Sukkur motorway to commence this year

Federal Minister for Communications, Aleem Khan, on Wednesday has announced that the construction of the Karachi-Sukkur Motorway will commence in 2025.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad, Aleem Khan said that the motorway will connect Karachi Port to Sukkur, providing a vital link between the country’s north and south.

According to Khan, the motorway’s construction will be undertaken through a public-private partnership, with the government inviting the Sindh government to participate in the project. If a partnership is not established, the federal government will bear the costs of the project.

He said that once completed, the Karachi-Sukkur Motorway is expected to generate a revenue of Rs. 3,000 billion over the next 25 years.

Earlier, the Sindh government and Centre agreed to construct the M6 Motorway on a separate track from Karachi to Sukkur, instead of initiating it from Hyderabad to Sukkur.

They also agreed to explore the possibility of building the motorway through a public-private partnership (PPP) or through a consortium to be formed by the Sindh and federal governments.

The agreement came in a meeting at the CM House which was also attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, CM’s Secretary Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Works Mohammad Ali Shaikh, Federal Communication Secretary Ali Sher Mehsud, NHA Chairman Shaharyar Sultan, Director Hassan Shah, Member NHA Sindh Zone Parkash Lehano and Member West Zone Basharat.

It was pointed out that a PPP agreement for M6 construction was signed with a private consortium in December 2022 but due to some reason work could not be started and the partnership was cancelled.