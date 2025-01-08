Demi Moore ‘in shock’ after winning first acting award at Golden Globes

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore is overwhelmed as she finally won her first acting award at the Golden Globes 2025, for her role in Coralie Fargeat’s ‘The Substance’.

Demi Moore, 62, who starred in the main role of Elisabeth Sparkle, in Fargeat’s body-horror film ‘The Substance’, won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film, at the 82nd Golden Globes ceremony, which launched the awards season in Hollywood on Sunday.

Moore beat Amy Adams, Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Karla Sofia Gascon and Zendaya in the highly-competitive category, to pick up the first acting award of the illustrious career spanning five decades.

Reacting to the win, she said in the acceptance speech, “I’m just in shock right now.”

Moore continued, “I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”

Rather surprised by her win, the veteran recalled being called a ‘popcorn actress’ by a producer many years ago. “At that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged,” she asserted. “I bought in and I believed that; and that corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

“And the universe told me that you’re not done,” she added, mentioning that the win came at a ‘low point’ for her. Notably, Moore plays an ageing TV fitness instructor who signs up for a mysterious medical regime that promises to create the perfect version of herself.