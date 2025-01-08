Finmin announces slashing 150k govt jobs in major ‘right-sizing initiative’

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday vowed to rightsize 42 ministries and their 400 attached departments by June 30 of the current fiscal year to reduce expenditures and improve efficiency of the government.

Speaking during the press conference while sharing the six-month performance of the High-powered Committee on Rightsizing, the finance minister said: “We have decided to bring five or six departments under rightsizing in each phase.”

Aurangzeb was accompanied by Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Bilal Azhar Kayani and Ambassador at Large Dr Salman Ahmad, who is heading the Implementation Committee.

The minister said that 60% vacant regular posts – that have not come in payroll – which stood at 150,000 have been abolished or declared as dying posts, creating a real financial impact.

“All is being done after proper ratification from the federal cabinet,” said Aurangzeb, adding that the committee will reduce 80 institutions to a half.

The committee, he said, also decided to outsource general non-core services including cleaning, plumbing and gardening to bring efficiency, adding the number of contingency posts would also be reduced.

Speaking about the economy, FinMin Aurangzeb said that the first six months of the fiscal year focused on macroeconomic stability and now the focus is on sustainable growth.

The minister recalled that efforts had been made previously to reduce the size of the federal government, adding that they are trying to reduce the federal government’s expenditure of Rs900 billion.

“The aim of rightsizing is not only to reduce expenses, but also to improve performance,” stressed the minister.

He said it has also been decided that the finance ministry would have live visibility on the cash balances of the all government entities. “It cannot happen that at one side we are borrowing and on other government departments have idle cash balances.”

However, he added, it has nothing to do with people, but to improve efficiency, adding it was being implemented in all ministries.

He said, under Wave-1, six ministries including Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan, SAFRON; Information Technology and Telecom; Industries and Production; National Health Services Regulations and Coordination; Capital Development Authority (CAD) were processed.

Aurangzeb said the committee has decided to merge Ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) whereas CAD was abolished.