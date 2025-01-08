Gandapur launches initiative aimed at empowering KP youth in tourism sector

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has launched an initiative aimed at empowering youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism sector. Under this scheme, young individuals residing in popular tourist areas will receive interest-free loans to improve local accommodation options. The first phase targets areas such as Kalam Swat, Kumrat Upper Dir, Laram Top Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Galyat Abbottabad, and Kaghan Mansehra. Residents will be able to build or renovate rooms for tourists in their homes with the support of these interest-free loans. The project is a joint effort between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Bank of Khyber. Up to Rs 3 million will be provided for the construction or renovation of accommodation spaces. Special preference will be given to women entrepreneurs under this scheme. Loan recipients will ensure high-quality services for tourists staying in these rooms. The project is designed to promote financial independence among youth in the province. The deadline for submitting applications is January 28, 2025. Those who benefit from the loan will be required to provide services to tourists for a period of up to 10 years.