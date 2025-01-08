Raja Umar Khattab removed from CTD head position

In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raja Umar Khattab has been removed from his position.

DSP of Special Protection Unit (SPU) Farukh Younus has also been removed from his position. DSP Raja Umar Khattab and DSP Farukh Younus have been directed to report to the CPO.

It may be noted here that Raja Umar Khattab has been serving in the CTD for the past 15 years.

Separately, the police team- investigating a short-term kidnapping case involving CTD officials and others as accused- arrested four more suspects.

The Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested four suspects including a CTD official as they were allegedly involved in the short-term kidnapping of a man in Karachi and transferring a staggering 340 US Dollars from his cryptocurrency account.

Later, four more suspects have also been arrested but seven accused including a CTD official Ali Raza are still at large. According to police, efforts are being made to apprehend the fugitives. Eight suspects involved in the short-term kidnapping have already been taken into custody.

The citizen was abducted on December 24 from Manghopir area of Karachi, and the kidnappers including CTD officials and a cop posted in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) police managed to transfer 340,000 US Dollars from the victim’s cryptocurrency account, the sources said.

The CIA arrested apprehended four individuals, including a CTD official. The arrested suspects included Asher, Muzammil, Rehman, and police official Omar.

A CTD official named Ali Raza and a CPEC police personnel Ali managed to escape the arrest, the sources added. The CIA also discovered that one of the kidnappers, Raja Farooq, a CPEC police official, was involved in the kidnapping and provided support to the perpetrators.