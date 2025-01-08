SCBA vows to stands by parliament, independence of judiciary

President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta has expressed his confidence in the Constitutional Bench and the Supreme Court of Pakistan and said that SCBAP has always been at the forefront of upholding the rule of law and independence of the institutions, including the Parliament.

In a written statement issued here today, the President SCBA said that support for the 26th Constitutional Amendment stems from two main considerations. First, it represents the collective will of the Parliament. Secondly, it has effectively curtailed the judicial overreach and strengthened the very principle of the separation of powers for all times to come. Instead of being skeptical of the collective will of the Parliament, we must recognize and acknowledge that only the Parliament is competent to amend the Constitution. This power has been exercised lawfully, and we must respect this fact, he said.

He said over the years, we have seen the judiciary, often overstepping its mandate, wasting valuable resources and energies on prolonged political matters, deciding them on the basis of personal preferences and became a tool of disruption to smooth governance. We believe that the 26th amendment has made the judiciary more independent than ever and has enhanced the accessibility of justice for ordinary citizens/litigants.

The subject letter incorrectly claims that the 26th amendment has made the executive “Master of the Roaster”. It further falsely referred the Constitutional Bench as “executive-dominated” bench. The present composition of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is by far, the finest formation, comprising of equal and balanced representation of the democratic, political (treasury and opposition) and legal minds. Today’s JCP ensures that each member is master of his or her own conscience. We have full confidence in the current composition of the JCP, the formation of Constitutional Benches, and its functioning.