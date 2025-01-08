Commerce minister reaches South Korea to boost economic ties

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan arrived in South Korea for a three-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral economic relations and fostering trade and investment opportunities. Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly welcomed by officials from the Pakistani Embassy, the Trade and Investment Office (TIO), and the Pakistan Business Association Korea.

A bouquet of flowers was presented to him, and the group marked the occasion with a commemorative photograph. During the visit, Minister Khan is set to sign the Pakistan-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), a landmark development expected to double the trade volume between the two countries.

The agreement also aims to position Pakistan as a competitive destination for Korean manufacturing operations, leveraging the nation’s strategic location and lower production costs. The minister’s itinerary includes meetings with the Korean Trade Minister, leading Korean investors, and representatives from K-EXIM Bank to discuss the expansion of financial cooperation. He will also engage with the International Economic Institute to explore strategies for attracting Korean industries to relocate operations to Pakistan.

The Pakistan Business Association Korea will play a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue between Minister Khan and the Pakistani business community in Korea. A gathering with Pakistani laborers in Korea is also planned to recognize their contributions and strengthen community ties. This high-stakes visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering robust economic engagement with Korea and promoting sustainable trade and investment partnerships.