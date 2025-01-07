Finmin highlights challenges posed by population growth

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday highlighted the significant challenges posed by rapid population growth, particularly in the context of the country’s development goals.

During a meeting with Population Council delegation led by President Dr. Rana Hajjeh that called on the minister, he stressed the need for a sustained, long-term, and evidence-based approach to understanding and addressing population dynamics.

He called for integrating these dynamics into planning across key sectors such as health, education, employment, urbanization, and the environment, as a means to unlock the full potential for socio-economic development.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Zeba Sathar, Country Director, Population Council, and senior officers from the Ministry of Finance, according to press release issued by finance ministry. It focused on the critical issues surrounding population growth, demographic change, and their implications for Pakistan’s development and economic growth, it added. Dr. Hajjeh and Dr. Sathar provided insights into the Population Council’s ongoing research and initiatives aimed at addressing these issues.

The delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s efforts in crafting comprehensive, data-driven policies to ensure the country’s demographic transition aligns with sustainable development. The meeting marked a significant step in fostering collaboration between the Population Council and the Ministry of Finance in tackling the challenges of population growth and its impact on country’s future.