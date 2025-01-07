World Food Programme accuses Israel of firing on Gaza convoy

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has accused Israel of firing on one of its aid convoys in the Gaza Strip, saying at least 16 bullets hit the clearly marked vehicles but no staff were injured, AFP reports. Condemning the “horrifying” and “unacceptable” incident, the WFP called again for “all parties to respect international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives and allow safe passage for humanitarian aid”. The “clearly marked WFP convoy was shot at by Israeli forces near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, putting the lives of our staff at tremendous risk and leaving the vehicles immobilised”, the agency said in a statement. “The convoy, consisting of three vehicles carrying eight staff members, came under hostile fire despite having received all of the necessary clearances from Israeli authorities. At least 16 bullets struck the vehicles,” it added. “Thankfully, no staff members were injured in this terrifying encounter.”