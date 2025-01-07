Sindh Assembly marks ZAB’s birth anniversary

A ceremony was held in the Sindh Assembly to commemorate the birthday of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The event included a cake-cutting ceremony led by prominent members of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Ms. Faryal Talpur, Chief of the PPP Ladies Wing, alongside Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, took the lead in cutting the cake. The occasion was attended by several provincial ministers and Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), marking a tribute to the legacy of the former Prime Minister and founder of the PPP.