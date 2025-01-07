Govt, MWL team up to advance girls education in Muslim societies

The Government of Pakistan in collaboration with Muslim World League Launches a Comprehensive Platform for Partnerships to Advance Girls’ Education in Muslim Societies : A Global Initiative to Support Girls’ Education

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan in support with Muslim World League Launches a Comprehensive Platform for Partnerships to Advance Girls’ Education in Muslim Societies. Under the patronage and in the presence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, this groundbreaking manifesto will be launched to support girls’ education in Muslim societies. This initiative, based in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, aims to foster international partnerships by forging alliances among governmental, Islamic, and global civil organizations, thereby creating a widespread network to advance girls’ education.

This initiative seeks to implement the principles outlined in Article 25 of the Charter of Makkah, along with principles 22 and 23 from the Charter of Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects. These principles were underscored during two international conferences held under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah safeguard him. Additionally, the initiative will implement resolutions adopted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states regarding both charters, in conjunction with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Secretary-General of the MWL with the Secretary-General of the OIC, and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Secretary-General of the Islamic Fiqh Council and the Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy. These agreements were formalized in Makkah on 9/7/1445 AH.

The International Partnerships for Education in Muslim Societies platform is set to be inaugurated at a global conference titled “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” scheduled for January 11-12, 2025. Organized jointly by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Muslim World League, the conference will include wide-ranging international participation, drawing together representatives from international organizations, governments, Islamic institutions, and senior religious, intellectual, and media leaders, as well as civil society activists from across the globe.

The conference reflects assurance of Government of Pakistan joint with the MWL’s unwavering commitment to its responsibilities towards Muslim populations and the foundations of their renaissance. The podium aims to promote girls’ education in accordance with authentic Islamic principles, to address the challenges impeding it, and to dispel misconceptions surrounding the issue.

Moreover, the conference serves as an Islamic message to the world, affirming that Islam-a religion of knowledge, civilization, and noble values-firmly supports all laws and practices that enable girls access to education. Any legislation or actions, whether by individuals or groups, that hinder girls’ education are contrary to Islamic teachings, which are unequivocally free from such practices.

The conference will focus on initiating and developing strategies to address the challenges facing girls’ education and will capitalize on available opportunities to enhance and improve educational outcomes in Muslim societies. The goal is to empower women to fulfill their essential and rightful roles in contributing to the development of their communities across various sectors. This will be accomplished in alignment with the principles outlined in the two aforementioned charters, as well as the actions the MWL is committed to undertake to further activate and implement these principles.