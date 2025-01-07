Overseas Pakistani investor Shiraz Khan abducted, tortured

Overseas Pakistani investor looted by fraudsters, embroiled in false cases after losing millions. UK-based overseas Pakistani investor Versace Khan, also known as Shiraz Khan, shared his ordeal with the media, revealing that on July 26, 2024, he discovered that his vehicle had been fraudulently transferred to Qadeer Hussain through forged documents.

When he tried to block the vehicle’s registration, he was advised to come to Pakistan to complete the necessary legal procedures. Upon his arrival in Pakistan, he contacted an officer named Qamar Shah at the ETO office, who demanded Rs. 800,000 to block the vehicle’s file and re-register it under Shiraz’s name. After paying the amount, he was advised to register the vehicle with the police. Subsequently, he filed an FIR against Qadeer Hussain at the Dadial Police Station in Azad Kashmir for fraudulently transferring the vehicle.

On August 17, 2024, while dining at a restaurant in Bahria Town Phase 7, Shiraz and his friend, contractor Riaz, were abducted by Attock police and armed men.

Despite their repeated inquiries, they were told they were being taken to Civil Lines Police Station in Rawalpindi. However, they were taken directly to Attock Police Station, where they were severely tortured. Shiraz reported that he had £6,500 and Rs. 87,000 in cash at the time, which ASI Asif forcibly took from him.

At the police station, he was informed that he owed Rs. 900 million to the Talat Azaz of the abductors and was threatened with lifelong imprisonment and harm to his family if he failed to pay immediately.

Shiraz repeatedly denied owing any money and instead claimed that the individuals in question owed him. Despite his protests, he was subjected to severe torture, including electric shocks and waterboarding, which caused lung damage and left him unconscious.

According to Shiraz, he was coerced into calling his family and friends to arrange the payment. In the presence of the police, he called his friends Shehzad and Rasalat on speakerphone, pleading for Rs. 900 million to save his life. During this time, his close relative Chaudhry Matloob delivered Rs. 452 million in cash, and Shiraz was forced to sign various documents under duress.

Later, when Shiraz was instructed to make another call, Shehzad informed him that his location had been traced and that he would soon be recovered. He also mentioned that Shiraz’s family had alerted the British High Commission, which was actively involved in securing his release. Alarmed by this, Attock police fabricated false cases against Shiraz and sent him to Adiala Jail on August 27, 2024. Even in jail, Shiraz reported being forced to pay large bribes. He was eventually released on bail by the High Court on November 11.

Shiraz has appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Senate, IG Punjab, the Director General of FIA, and other relevant authorities to take immediate action against those responsible. He also requested the return of the money that was extorted from him through torture and blackmail. The overseas Pakistani community has strongly condemned this abduction, urging the government to take swift legal action to restore the confidence of overseas investors.