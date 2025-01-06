Pakistan, UAE to strengthen ties with focus on trade, energya

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who landed in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday as both leaders expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties.

The UAE president was welcomed at Rahim Yar Khan’s airport by PM Shehbaz, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and others.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

PM Shehbaz praised the UAE’s visionary leadership and its role as a key partner for Pakistan in development and investment.

He underscored Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure and skill development.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

He expressed admiration for how Pakistan’s economy has stabilised and is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Premier Shehbaz. The president also emphasised that this renewed economic vigour has created prospects for enhanced bilateral investment and collaboration.

In his remarks, the visiting president also reiterated the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, stressing the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

The prime minister extended his gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations.

The partnership of both countries is rooted in shared history, culture, and economic collaboration. The UAE hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora, whose remittances contribute substantially to the country’s economy.

The Gulf nation also plays a pivotal role in providing humanitarian aid, fostering infrastructure development, and supporting Islamabad in challenging times cements this enduring friendship.

Both nations collaborate across various sectors, including trade, energy, and technology, reaffirming their commitment to mutual prosperity.