World must fulfil its promises to Kashmiris: Bilawal

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day, highlighted the suffering of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said it is not just a regional issue but a grave test of humanity’s conscience. He voiced deep disappointment at the global community’s persistent silence over the relentless atrocities faced by the Kashmiri people. Bilawal emphasized that the world community must fulfill its promises to the Kashmiri people in IIOJK and ensure the realization of their inalienable rights. He reiterated that the right to self-determination is a fundamental principle enshrined in international law and promised to the people of Kashmir through United Nations resolutions. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the unyielding resolve of the people of occupied Kashmir, who have steadfastly endured decades of oppression while standing firm in their demand for dignity, justice, and freedom. “Today, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our resilient Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have faced relentless Indian oppression. Your sacrifices will not go in vain. The Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of defending the Kashmir cause and will continue to raise its voice for your rights on every platform,” he asserted. He reaffirmed his commitment to extending unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir until their freedom is achieved. “On this day, we renew our pledge to amplify your voice with greater resolve and defend your cause. Together, we will ensure that the dream of a peaceful, free Kashmir, liberated from Indian occupation, becomes a reality.”