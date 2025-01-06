Uzbekistan plans direct flight from Tashkent to Karachi

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has announced plans for a new direct flight route between Uzbekistan and Karachi, aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

This significant development comes as part of ongoing efforts to enhance regional connectivity and foster closer economic cooperation.

During his official visit to Karachi from January 2-4, Tukhtaev addressed key business and trade groups, including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

He highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, reinforced by shared religious and cultural bonds.

“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realisation of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity,” Ambassador Tukhtaev remarked, emphasising the importance of ongoing strategic and economic collaboration between the two countries.

A key part of the enhanced ties is Uzbekistan’s recent implementation of a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens, introduced in September 2023. This measure aims to facilitate both business and tourist travel.

Additionally, the recent launch of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore complements the new Karachi route, further solidifying Uzbekistan’s commitment to people-to-people connections.

The ambassador also provided an update on the growing trade relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, noting that mutual trade has more than tripled over the last five years, reaching $387 million in 2023, up from $122 million in 2019.

Tukhtaev identified several key sectors with untapped potential for further collaboration, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, food processing, and agribusiness.

Reflecting on the success of the “Made in Pakistan” exhibition in Tashkent in June 2023, Tukhtaev announced plans for a “Made in Uzbekistan” exhibition in Karachi later this year.

This event is expected to foster greater economic exchanges and open new avenues for trade and investment between the two nations.

The Ambassador also extended an invitation to the KCCI to send a delegation to Uzbekistan to explore investment opportunities, particularly in the regions of Bukhara, Sirdarya, Surkhondarya, and Kashkadarya.

He assured full support from the Uzbek Embassy in facilitating government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings during such visits.

“Uzbekistan offers a safe, conducive, and liberal environment for investment,” he added, urging Pakistani businesses to take advantage of the many opportunities in sectors where Sindh excels.

Tukhtaev also welcomed the idea of organising B2B meetings alongside business delegations to further drive trade and investment prospects.

Ambassador Tukhtaev’s visit underscored the shared commitment of both Uzbekistan and Pakistan to advancing regional connectivity, bolstering economic partnerships, and fostering deeper bilateral ties.