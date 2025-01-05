Taylor Swift fans spot Joe Alwyn Easter Egg in new ‘Bejeweled’ behind-the-scenes video

Taylor Swift may have said so long, London, but that doesn’t mean her memories with Joe Alwynare forgotten.

Although the couple parted ways in April 2023after six years together, there will always be a host of reminders of their relationship-and some eagle-eyed fans have spotted one in a recent, behind-the scenes-look into the making of the Bejeweled music video.

In the video shared to YouTube Dec. 13-two years after the music video first came out in October 2022-Taylor directs one of the actors during a scene while holding her phone in her hand. As she’s gestures, her phone screen lights up and her wallpaper is revealed.

At the time of filming, which occurred months before Joe and Taylor’s breakup, Taylor’s phone background was a picture of the couple sitting and cuddling. In the image, Taylor leaned her head on Joe’s shoulder, her arms wrapped around his chest as he held onto her legs. And while Taylor is happily dating Travis Kelce, for those fans who noticed the callback to her last relationship, they still felt all the feels.

“Seeing the wallpaper with Joe Alwyn always make me sobbing still,” one user commented on the YouTube video, while a fan account posted, alongside a screenshot of the moment, a reference to Taylor’s Tortured Poets Departmentlyrics, “My beloved ghost and me sitting in a tree.”

Indeed, fans have noted that much of the Grammy winner’s latest studio album appears to reference her time with the Favourite actor, including the song “So Long, London,” which chronicles the former couple’s time together in the city as well as alludes to the reason for their breakup.

“You swore that you loved me but where were the clues,” Taylor sings in the track. “I died on the altar waiting for the proof / You sacrificed us to the gods of your bluest days / And I’m just getting color back into my face / I’m just mad as hell cause I loved this place.”

For his part, Joe didn’t break his silence on their split until over a year later, when he got candid about navigating a relationship in the public eye.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he told The Sunday Times in an interview published in June. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”