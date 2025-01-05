‘100pc hike in FPCCI fees is unfair’

Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and founder President of Attock Chamber of Commerce Mirza Abdul Rehman criticized FPCCI leadership on Sunday for increasing the membership fee for trade associations.

He added that a one-hundred percent increase in the FPCCI fee structure is not acceptable as it would put an additional burden on trade associations and members of the business community. He said that resources are being wasted in the FPCCI. Instead of plugging leakages, income is increased by burdening trade bodies and businessmen.

In a statement issued here today, he said that United Business Group (UBG) had resumed power in FPCCI after a gap of five years as the voters had rejected it due to poor performance. He added that the UBG leaders are now silent over resource waste and illegal appointments in the FPCCI, for which the president of the FPCCI is directly responsible.

Mirza Abdul Rehman called upon all the chambers of commerce and trade associations to protest the move, as it was not in their best interests. He said that the Businessman Panel reduced the annual fees when it came to power, but the UBG is doing otherwise, which is not tolerable.