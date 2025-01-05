Five children found dead in house in Gujrat

Five children were found dead in a room of their house near Bakar Mandi. According to police and rescue teams, the mother of the children told them when she returned home from hospital, she found her children unconscious. On information, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and pronounced all five children dead. The mother of the deceased said her children had burnt coal in the room to warm themselves in chilly night. The kids have been identified as Salah Liba, Salah Hadi, Salah Hashim, Salah Manan, and Salah Salam. Police have started investigation to ascertain the cause of death of the children.