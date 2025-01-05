Italian Prime Minister Meloni meets with Trump at his Florida resort

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni flew to Florida to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday, as the key European leader sought to buttress ties with Trump before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

Members of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort welcomed Meloni with applause after an introduction by the president-elect, according to videos shared on social media by reporters and others. Her trip comes days before she is to meet US President Joe Biden during a visit to Rome from Thursday to Jan. 12.