AIOU offers free matric education to 3 regions

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood Sunday said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) offered free Matric education to children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Nasir Mahmood said this while sharing details about the free education policy for matric education.

“By making education accessible to children in remote and neglected regions, we can uplift these far-flung areas,” he noted. Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are open for programs ranging from matric to PhD.