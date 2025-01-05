Jan 6: Final day to apply for FJWU spring semester

January 6 last date to submit forms for Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) Rawalpindi admissions for the spring 2025 semester.

FJWU opening admissions for Spring 2025 semester had invited the female students to apply for a wide range of Bachelor’s, M.Phil., and Ph.D. programs at its City Campus (Rawalpindi) and Chakri Campus.

The deadline for submission of the applications is January 6, and the merit list will be published on the university website in the second week of January 2025.

Under the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Bushra Mirza T.I., FJWU continues to provide a world-class education with a highly qualified faculty, many of whom hold foreign degrees.

Both campuses offer a dynamic academic environment, equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s rapidly changing professional landscape.

FJWU is committed to supporting its students through scholarships, career counseling, and internship opportunities.

Its Career Development Centre plays a vital role in connecting the students with internships and job placements, both locally and internationally, ensuring they are well-prepared for future challenges.

Aspiring students are encouraged to seize the opportunity to join FJWU, an institution dedicated to empowering women through education.

The applications must be submitted before the deadline, and detailed program information is available on the university’s official website at www.fjwu.edu.pk.