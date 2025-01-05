Olympic champ Sara Hector wins World Cup giant slalom

Olympic champion Sara Hector won her second women´s World Cup giant slalom of the season on Saturday as Italian skier Federica Brignone fell in the first run. Hector, who was fastest in the first run, finished 1.42 seconds ahead of the 18-year-old Lara Colturi of Albania, to move atop both the GS and overall standings. The 34-year-old Brignone´s hopes of extending her lead in the GS standings ended when she fell in her first race since extending her record as the oldest race winner in women´s World Cup history at Semmering in Austria last weekend. Hector, who won the second race of the season in Killington in November, was second in Semmering. She leads the GS standings with 296 points after four races, 96 ahead of Brignone, while she moved top of the overall leaderboard on 407 points, 24 ahead of Switzerland´s Camille Rast. And she did it despite a seasonal cough. “It’s really amazing.” Hector said. “But I was resting a lot this week, so maybe it helped a little bit. When I’ve been training a lot, resting is a good recipe.”