Four killed, 32 injured as blast rocks Turbat

At least four people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries after a blast rocked Balochistan’s city of Turbat on Saturday, police said.

According to the law enforcers, five injured in the blast are in critical condition. However, the nature of the blast has not been ascertained yet.

A CCTV footage showed that several vehicles moving on the road and suddenly a huge flame covered a moving passenger bus following the explosion.

According to the Center for Research and Security Studies’ Annual Security Report, Balochistan saw 782 deaths out of Pakistan’s total of 2,546 fatalities in the year 2024.

Separately, firing between two parties left five people dead and six injured on Saturday in Peshawar’s Tehkal area, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar said in a statement that the incident occurred during an exchange of fire between two parties, indicating an issue of personal enmity.

The official said a heavy police contingent arrived at the scene and a search for the fleeing suspects was under way.

Warsak Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Khan said people from one party were returning from a wedding ceremony when they faced the other party that was present near a bridge. He said there was a subsequent exchange of fire that left five dead and six injured.

“As per our information, they had a past conflict and there was personal enmity between the parties over property and previous murders,” the SP said, adding that the police were determining how many people were targeted from each side.

He added that no arrests were made so far.

Last month, five people, including three of a family and two passers-by, were killed when they came under fire near Academy Town.

The local police claimed to have arrested one of the suspects, identified as Saboor, whereas other attackers escaped the scene.

The alleged attackers and victims were stated to be close relatives and they had a blood feud.

An official at the Pishtakhara police station said several members of a family were travelling in a vehicle when they were attacked by their rivals.