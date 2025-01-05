PHC issues directives to resume courts in Tank, South Waziristan

Issuing directives on Saturday the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered the resumption of the courts in South Waziristan and Tank which were shifted temporally to D.I Khan.

According to details, the Registrar’s Office issued a notification and directed district and Sessions Judges of South Waziristan and Tank to resume their judicial duties in their respective jurisdiction, a private television reported on Saturday. A notification from the PHC read that senior civil judges in these districts are directed to start their work. The announcement also stated that courts have to be restored after ensuring the provision of security for the judges and court staff. Earlier on October 2, the courts in South Waziristan and Tank were closed by order of the PHC due to security concerns. The decision was taken for protection of the lives of judicial officers and courts’ staff.