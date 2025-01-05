New Chinese virus reaches Pakistan

The Ministry of National Health Services has taken precautionary measures to monitor the presence of the seasonal ‘Human Metanephrine Virus’ (HMPV) in Pakistan, following its detection in China. Although no cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, authorities have stressed the need for vigilance to prevent any potential outbreak. The ministry has directed the National Institute of Health (NIH) to closely monitor the virus. A video link meeting involving health officials and medical experts has been scheduled to assess the situation and formulate a response strategy. Medical experts have revealed that HMPV spreads through the respiratory tract and primarily affects children. Common symptoms include a runny nose, cough, and fever. Officials say that while the virus is present in Pakistan, there is currently no fear of it spreading. “There is no immediate danger unless the virus undergoes significant genetic changes,” medical experts reassured. The ministry emphasized the importance of taking precautionary measures to safeguard public health. Officials also confirmed that neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor Chinese authorities have declared an emergency regarding HMPV.