Parvez Elahi to get indicted in graft case on Jan 7

After granting exemption for one day from appearance before Accountability Court in adjudication of alleged corruption in development project case on Saturday former chief minister Parvez Elahi has been summoned for indictment in the matter during the next date of hearing, TLTP has learnt.

An accountability court has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Parvez Elahi for indictment in a case related to alleged corruption in development projects. Issuing a written order on Saturday , judge of the accountability court directed the accused person to appear before the court on January 7 saying the court believes that charges should be framed against the accused in their presence. The judge expressed in the order that no indictment process will be delayed any further.

Previously, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was granted exemption from appearance on medical grounds, the judge remarked saying now Parvez Elahi had filed the exemption application, which has been approved.

The court said it has framed charges against Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali in the case.