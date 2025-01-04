PM assures Fazl of consulting CMs over seminary bill

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to engage all chief ministers (CMs) on amendments pertaining to the registration of seminaries on the provincial level.

According to details, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has phoned and reached out to PM Shehbaz, urging him to play his role concerning the amendment of the seminary registration bill at the provincial level.

During the telephone conversation, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked the prime minister to involve the provincial chief ministers in regard to the amendment. PM Shehbaz assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he would take the initiative in this matter.

Earlier on December 29, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrasahs).

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, with President Zardari’s signature, the bill has been successfully converted into law. The National Assembly is expected to issue the gazette notification soon.