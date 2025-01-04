Governor Kundi rejects NRO for politicians, stresses accountability

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday dismissed the possibility of any political leader receiving an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and made it clear that no such concessions were forthcoming and stressed accountability.

Talking to media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club to congratulate the newly elected cabinet of PPC and Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ).

President PPC M. Riaz, President KhUJ Kashifuddin Syed and other cabinet members were present on this occasion.

Commenting on the ongoing political deadlock, Governor Kundi said that there appeared to be little progress in the negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the government. While expressing concerns, he added that prayer was the only recourse, emphasizing that dialogue was the key to resolving all issues.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi discussed a range of issues concerning the province, including developments in Kurram, political tensions, and security concerns.

Governor Kundi expressed hope that a recently signed agreement in Kurram would be implemented effectively.

He also urged the provincial government to facilitate thousands of employees working in different areas and requested pathways for them to return to their native areas.

The Governor acknowledged the support extended by the provincial governments of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan for the people of Kurram and thanked them for their assistance.

He expressed satisfaction with the government’s establishment of a rule of law in the Kurram.

However, Governor Kundi condemned the recent use of tear gas and baton charges on protesting representatives of local bodies.

He announced that a convention for the local government representatives would be held at the Governor’s House to discuss their demands and resolve ongoing issues.

He called on the provincial government to address the deteriorating security situation in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank by taking immediate action.

Regarding security, Kundi questioned how those responsible for the province’s instability could chair the apex committee and expressed his reservations about its functioning. He proposed including the Leader of the Opposition in the apex committee, stressing that without opposition participation, the committee would lack credibility. Kundi also pointed out that the PTI government has failed to address the challenges in the province since it took power in 2013.

He criticized the provincial government for not maintaining peace and order, highlighting the poor security situation.

Regarding the proposed withdrawal of military forces from the province, the Governor questioned the capabilities of the provincial police to maintain law and order in the absence of the army.

He also clarified that a Governor’s Rule could not be imposed arbitrarily.

In a further political comment, Kundi mentioned the pressure the current Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing from another Chief Minister who has also been involved in provincial affairs.