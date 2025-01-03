Panel of experts to scrutinize quality of imported wheat

KP Minister for Food Zahir Toru has said that the provincial government has constituted a committee comprising experts of microbiology, agriculture, food science and food safety to conduct further scrutiny of the quality of wheat imported from Ukraine and purchased from PASSCO by then caretaker government in 2023. Talking to media here on Friday, the provincial minister said that when he took over the portfolio a stock of 141000 metric ton wheat was stored in the storages of the Food Department. Out of which, he said 77,762 metric ton were imported from Ukraine in 2021. For checking the quality of the said wheat 30 samples were collected and sent to Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and the Qarshi Laboratories. But, the results of both laboratories were found different from each other. In the wake of the different results, the provincial cabinet decided to constitute a committee comprising experienced microbiologist, agriculture, food science and food safety. A standing committee, he said has taken the samples of wheat to National Laboratories of Microbiology, Faisalabad and the arrival of their results is expected next week. He said that decision to decide that the said wheat is good for humans would be taken in light of those results. The provincial minister assured that the issue of the quality of wheat would be taken to logical end and will not hesitate of rendering any sacrifice in that regard. The minister for food said that the provincial government is supply best quality wheat and flour to the people. He said that according international and Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) wheat with 20% fungus could be used as food.