Rupee gains 8 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 8 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.35 and Rs 279.85 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.31 to close at Rs286.57 against the last day’s closing of Rs288.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained constant at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of Rs.3.33 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs345.55 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs348.88. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 paisa each to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.17, respectively.