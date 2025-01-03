Gold rates increase by Rs.2,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was traded at Rs.276,900 on Friday against its sale at Rs.274,700 on the last trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,886 to Rs.237,397 from Rs. 235,511 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.217,614 from Rs.215,885. Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs 3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,657 from $2,,635, the Association reported.