Muchova turns on the style during win over Paolini

Karolina Muchova turned on the style during a 6-2, 6-2 victory over fourth-ranked Jasmine Paolini at the United Cup on Friday to help the Czech Republic secure a win over Italy and a semifinal spot against the United States.

Muchova produced a “tweener” shot between her legs during a memorable exchange in the first set – although she lost that point – as well as an array of slices and other unconventional shots.

Muchova improved to 5-0 in her career against Paolini, who was a finalist at the French Open and Wimbledon last year.

Tomas Machac then beat Flavio Cobolli 6-1, 6-2.

Muchova and Machac will next face Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Iga Swiatek´s Poland plays Kazakhstan in Saturday´s other semifinal of the mixed team event.

The United Cup is a warmup for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 12.