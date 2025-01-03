First mega boxing event coming to Pakistan on Jan 25

Renowned Pakistani boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir termed the first-time organization of the World Boxing Championship on Jan 25 in Pakistan a good initiative that helps to promote boxing. The players from five countries, including Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, and France, will compete in ten matches for the title. As the event will be held in Lahore, he requested the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, to support and sponsor this event. He further said that, unlike cricket, the other sports got less popularity, while other sports also promoted the image of the country at the international level. He claimed that youth were getting inspired by boxing and joining this sport. Khushal Khan, going to represent the country in this event, will face the Indonesian boxer, said the youth champion, adding that he was undefeated in the last fourteen fights. He also showed his commitment to the organization of such an event in Islamabad.