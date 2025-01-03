19 convicted in May 9 riots granted pardon

The mercy petitions of 19 convicts involved in the May 9 cases have been accepted on humanitarian grounds, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced in a statement on Thursday.

The development comes less than a month after military courts sentenced a total of 85 civilians involved in the May 9 riots of 2023. On December 21 last year, military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years over the May 9 events. A week later, another 60 civilians were handed jail terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement in the nationwide riots.

“Sequel to the promulgation of punishments to 9th May Tragedy convicts, they have exercised their right to appeal and have asked for mercy/remission in their punishments,” the statement said.

“A total of 67 convicts have given their mercy petitions,” it said, adding that 48 petitions have been processed to Courts of Appeal, while petitions of 19 convicts have been accepted “purely on humanitarian grounds, under the law.”

“Mercy petitions of remaining will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process,” it said.

Those whose punishment has been remitted include:

Muhammad Ayaz s/o Sahibzada Khan – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Main Gate FC Cantt Peshawar incident

Sami Ullah s/o Meer dad Khan – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Bannu Cantt incident

Laeeq Ahmed s/o Manzoor Ahmed – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident.

Amjad Ali s/o Manzoor Ahmed – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Yasir Nawaz s/o Ameer Nawaz Khan – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Said Alam s/o Maaz Ullah Khan – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan incident.

Zahid Khan s/o Muhammad Nabi – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the PRC Mardan incident.

Muhammad Suleman s/o Said Ghani Jan – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

Hamza Sharif s/o Muhammad Azam – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Muhammad Salman s/o Zahid Nisar – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Asher Butt s/o Muhammad Arshad Butt – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Waqas s/o Malik Muhammad Khalil – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Sufayan Idrees s/o Idrees Ahmed – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muneeb Ahmed s/o Naveed Ahmed Butt – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Nawaz s/o Abdul Samad – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Rahwali Gate Gujranwala incident

Muhammad Ali s/o Muhammad Boota – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the ISI Office Faisalabad incident

Muhammad Bilawal s/o Manzoor Hussain – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the Jinnah House incident.

Muhammad Ilyas s/o Muhammad Fazal Haleem – was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment for involvement in the HQ Dir Scouts Timergara incident

“They all shall be released after [the] completion of procedural formalities.

“All those convicted retain the right of appeal and other legal remedies as per the law and the constitution.”

The ISPR added: “The remission of punishments is a testament to the strength of due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy.” In April 2024, 20 people convicted over the May 9 riots -who had been jailed and had served a major part of their sentences – were also pardoned on humanitarian grounds after their sentences were remitted by the army chief.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, in response to a question regarding the development, termed the decision by the military as “not a development”.

“No civilian should be tried in military court. It remains unconstitutional and the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court.”

While calling the remission a “good thing”, Gohar said, “There should not be a conviction stigma by the military courts. This should be a civilian court.”