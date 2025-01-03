Saheefa labels family vlogging as ‘nonsense’

Actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak believes that the masses of our society are not utilising the internet and social media to their benefit, by consuming informative and knowledgable content, but waste their time on ‘nonsense’ like family vlogs.

In a new podcast interview, Saheefa Jabbar criticized our society for their media consumption patterns, mainly consisting of family vlogs, which she believes is the reason for their popularity and the growing interest of the younger generation in this career path.

“Our masses mainly consume family vlogs which are not a source of any sort of knowledge,” she said. “And they want to consume that, which is why family vloggers have countless views and they are making millions every month, which my father or husband cannot make despite all of their education.” Speaking about the stagnant views and follower count on her own Instagram handle, the ‘Bhool’ actor asserted, “The day I’ll start posting with my husband and family and the day I’ll start posting my house, then I’ll tell you what and how the views are.”

“When my videos would be around what food I’m cooking in my kitchen, or I burnt that food and the tea I made is not good, and my nightsuit is torn. When I’ll start showing, ‘Oh look, I pranked my husband,’ and will put up all this nonsense on social media, you’ll see the views on my post [increase],” she blasted.

“Unfortunately, this is all that the masses of our society want to watch, and this is why these people are getting views,” Khattak reasoned in the end. Notably, on the acting front, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak has proven her mettle with solid performances in many acclaimed serials including ‘Beti’, ‘Bhool’ and ‘Log Kya Kahenge’.