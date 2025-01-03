Pakistan likely to make one change for second South Africa Test

Pakistan is likely to drop pacer Aamir Jamal for second game of the two-match Test series against South Africa. Sources said the team management is most likely to pick Mir Hamza as his replacement in playing XI for the match, which will start from Friday at Cape Town.

It is expected that left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who took 20 wickets at an average of 13.85 in the two Test matches against England in October 2024, will not be included in the playing XI due to pitch conditions.

Protease lead the series 1-0 after they beat the Team Green by two wickets on the fourth day of the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Following the win, South Africa have also qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled next year at the Lord’s.